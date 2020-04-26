Kurt Angle Reveals What Match He Thinks Should Headline WrestleMania 37

WWE Hall Of Famer, Kurt Angle recently hosted a Facebook Q&A with his fans where he picked which wrestlers should headline WrestleMania 37.

Even though WrestleMania 36 is only just in the rearview mirror, the Olympic Gold Medalist has spoken about next years event, which is currently scheduled to happen in California.

When it comes to which match Angle thinks should headline the show, Angle picked a current main event star and someone he clearly believes will be a headline act for the future.