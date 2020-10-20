Kurt Angle Reveals Who He Believes Is The Greatest WWE Superstar Ever

Kurt Angle recently took to Twitter to heap praise on who he believes is the Greatest WWE Superstar of all time.
On what was the 17 year anniversary of when Kurt Angle defeated John Cenat at WWE No Mercy, the WWE Hall Of Famer responded to a video of the match and claimed that he believes John is the greatest ever.
One of my favorite feuds. I consider Cena the greatest WWE Superstar of all time. John was consistent and dominant for 15+ years. Nobody has done it that long specifically in WWE. #itstrue https://t.co/s83vsbBHmS
— Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) October 19, 2020