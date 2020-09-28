WWE Hall Of Famer, Kurt Angle was recently on Stone Cold’s Broken Skull Sessions where he did a rapid-fire word association game.

Steve Austin provided various WWE Superstars to Angle, and the Olympic Gold Medalist gave his first initial thoughts on them. Here’s how it went down:

Brock Lesnar – Beast

Eddie Guerrero – Greatest

Edge – Talented

Shorty G – Mini Kurt

The Undertaker – Best big man in the business

Shelton Benjamin – Most talented athlete I’ve ever seen

Triple H – One of the best in-ring workers of all time

Ronda Rousey – Best female wrestler to ever have the most incredible rookie year

