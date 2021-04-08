Kurt Angle Reveals Who Pitched The Milk Truck Idea

Damian Priest will be making his WWE WrestleMania debut this weekend, and he believes his partner will surprise fans.

Priest will be teaming up with Bad Bunny to take on The Miz and John Morrison on night one of WWE WrestleMania 37, and he thinks the musician will surprise fans.

The former WWE NXT North American Champion recently spoke with Daisy Ruth of WFLA and Priest spoke about how Bad Bunny has been committed to training.

“Every week, multiple days a week, we’re in the ring together,” said Priest. “I’ll tell you what, come WrestleMania, he’s going to surprise some people, he’s taking it seriously. The one thing he’s been adamant about is making sure he got everybody’s respect, he earned everybody’s respect.”

Priest also spoke about an interaction he had with someone where they thanked him for representing the Hispanic community.