Kurt Angle Reveals Why Vince McMahon Denied WrestleMania 22 Match With Undertaker
Kurt Angle recently spoke about the WrestleMania match that never happened between him and The Undertaker.
On the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show podcast, the WWE Hall Of Famer broke down the No Way Out 2006 PPV, which saw him compete against The Undertaker. He revealed that the two of them wanted to continue the feud and hoped to have a match at WWE WrestleMania 22, but Vince McMahon rejected it.
“It was a big deal to us, both Undertaker and myself,” Angle said. “Having ‘Taker come in at No Way Out and you wrestle him in the main event, usually it’s a downer pay-per-view, but it was an upper. Taker actually wanted to face me at WrestleMania [22], he told me this back in December before I had the match at Royal Rumble. I said that’d be fantastic, he said we’re going to have to go to Vince [McMahon] and ask him. We went to Vince and Vince said ‘No, I’m not ending Taker’s undefeated streak.’
“He didn’t tell me why I would have to end his undefeated streak, but the reason was because I was going to win the World title and go to WrestleMania and wrestle somebody holding the world title. I think Vince McMahon felt I was going to hold the World title after WrestleMania, which I didn’t. It was really awesome to have him at No Way Out and the reason Vince booked it is because we wanted the match at WrestleMania so Vince said no but we’ll make it at No Way Out.”
Angle continued, admitting that he thinks they should’ve done it at WrestleMania and have just had The Undertaker defeat him for the World Title instead.
“If you don’t think Vince was thinking that, you’re high,” Angle said. “Of course he’s going to say ‘Damn, that was my main event of WrestleMania.’ Because I legitimately thought that was the match of the year in 2006, I took pride in that match. I thought that was one of the best matches that anyones ever done. To not be at WrestleMania, Vince was probably like aw s–t, I should’ve done it. What he could have done is he could have had Undertaker beat me for the World Title, he just didn’t want Taker to have the title at the time.
“I think there was a way to make it work, if Vince was cool giving up the title to Undertaker or giving it back to me or someone else, that would’ve been a good idea. He just felt like it was too much work all for one match to happen. I believe when he saw the No Way Out match he said, damn, I should’ve done it [at WrestleMania 22].” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions)
Cesaro Claims Daniel Bryan “Makes Everybody Better”
Cesaro recently took the time to heap praise onto his fellow WWE SmackDown star, Daniel Bryan, claiming he makes everybody better.
Cesaro spoke with Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT where he discussed Daniel Bryan in detail, admitting that he is the type of person everyone wants to have around.
“Daniel Bryan is incredible to have around the locker room. I think I speak for everyone when I say he’s one of those guys that you want to have around.
“He’s so smart and so good that he makes everybody better because they have to step up their game. And that’s what I would like to be. He’s been around – I mean, I’ve known him forever, almost 15 years – his ability to create momentum is second to none.
“We were heading into WrestleMania and people were like ‘oh, he’s losing, he’s losing momentum’ – no he didn’t. He just turns it around like that [clicks his fingers]. He switches momentum and now he’s facing Roman Reigns – as he should – at Fastlane.
“So it’s great to have him around and to me, having the support of somebody like Daniel Bryan, you don’t just get it over night. You have to prove yourself night after night after night. So it may take a while to get there with Bryan, but it’s well worth it.”
He continued by stating that there’s no bigger compliment than people wanting to work with someone, and that is the case with Bryan. He also stated that he tries to make everything as memorable as possible, even if it’s just a small segment.
“It’s awesome. There’s no bigger compliment than people being like ‘I want to have a feud or do something with that guy’ because he’s always making the best out of every situation no matter what.
“Whether it’s two minutes, 10 minutes or 30 minutes, I always try to make it as memorable as possible no matter what and I think that’s the important part. That’s how you should approach life, you want to make the best out of it otherwise it’s wasted time and you’ll never get that time back.”
Andrade Confirms Reports Of His Release Request: “I Don’t Know What The Future Holds”
Andrade has come out publicly to confirm the recent reports that he has requested his release from WWE, admitting he doesn’t know what is next.
It was previously reported that the former WWE NXT & United States Champion had handed in his request to leave the company, and that request was denied by the company. However, Andrade had remained silent on the subject.
However, today he has taken to Twitter to confirm that the rumors are true, and while he doesn’t know what is next, he simply wants to make his dreams come true. Andrade also thanked the fans for their support.
The rumors are true and I don’t know what the future holds but I want to make my dreams come true. thank you for giving me so much support these last days Los rumores son ciertos y no se lo que me prepara el futuro, pero quiero hacer realidad mis sueños. Gracias por tanto apoyo🙏🏼
— “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) March 18, 2021
Andrade last competed in a match on the October 12 episode of WWE Raw, where he was defeated by Angel Garza, while he was taken out by The Fiend in order to undergo a minor procedure. However, since that point, he has not been seen on television.
Drew McIntyre Discusses If The No-Leg Slapping Rule Impacts The Claymore
WWE is currently implementing a ‘no-leg slapping’ rule to all its talent, and Drew McIntyre recently gave his thoughts on that.
McIntyre spoke with Forbes about the decision, and he admitted that it has become so blatant at times, insisting people have to pick and choose the moments. But when it comes to his own finisher, the Claymore, Drew insists he wasn’t slapping his leg in the first place, so the move isn’t affected.
“For the general fans, if you’re good enough [at leg slapping] that you can do it — like a Shawn Michaels — then you’re not gonna catch it,” McIntyre said. “It’s become so blatant at times, that I think you’ve got to pick and choose your moments. But, when it comes to the Claymore — let me explain how the Claymore works — people said to me ‘you’re slapping your leg,’ that’s not the case with the Claymore.
“When I raise my leg, and kick forward, you’e got a 6’6, 270-pound man jumping and kicking you. I’ve got a very strong shoulder, so when I’m throwing that kick and I also put some shoulder behind it, I’m just adding force. So, you see, it’s not really a leg slap for me, it’s just extra force.”
