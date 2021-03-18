Kurt Angle Reveals Why Vince McMahon Denied WrestleMania 22 Match With Undertaker

Cesaro recently took the time to heap praise onto his fellow WWE SmackDown star, Daniel Bryan, claiming he makes everybody better.

Cesaro spoke with Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT where he discussed Daniel Bryan in detail, admitting that he is the type of person everyone wants to have around.

“Daniel Bryan is incredible to have around the locker room. I think I speak for everyone when I say he’s one of those guys that you want to have around. “He’s so smart and so good that he makes everybody better because they have to step up their game. And that’s what I would like to be. He’s been around – I mean, I’ve known him forever, almost 15 years – his ability to create momentum is second to none. “We were heading into WrestleMania and people were like ‘oh, he’s losing, he’s losing momentum’ – no he didn’t. He just turns it around like that [clicks his fingers]. He switches momentum and now he’s facing Roman Reigns – as he should – at Fastlane. “So it’s great to have him around and to me, having the support of somebody like Daniel Bryan, you don’t just get it over night. You have to prove yourself night after night after night. So it may take a while to get there with Bryan, but it’s well worth it.”

He continued by stating that there’s no bigger compliment than people wanting to work with someone, and that is the case with Bryan. He also stated that he tries to make everything as memorable as possible, even if it’s just a small segment.