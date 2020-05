WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has shared a photo of a rather unique steel cage set being used for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT.

The Olympic gold medalist will play special guest referee for a match between former NXT Tag Team Championship partners Matt Riddle and Timothy Thatcher, as they face off in a Steel Cage Fight. As many fans have already noted, the cage does bare something of a resemblance to the old “Lion’s Den” cage.

