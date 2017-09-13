Kurt Angle On His Storyline With Jason Jordan, Father Vs. Son?

– WWE RAW General Manager Kurt Angle recently spoke with Garry, Tim, and Hamish on a wide variety of topics, check out the highlight below:

“I think Jason has a lot of potential,” said the Hall of Fame inductee. “I think he’s going to be one of the more popular superstars down the road. He has a little bit of work to do – he’s a little bit shy – but as far as far as his athleticism, he’s one of the best we’ve got here. And I think this storyline is going to help him. Now, we haven’t really gritted down and gotten into the storyline, yet, but it’s going to happen eventually.”

But if you’re waiting for Kurt Angle to jump in the ring again to, perhaps, face off against Jason Jordan, you’re unfortunately going to have to wait for a little bit…and probably forever.

“We’ve talked about it,” said Kurt Angle, “but, I haven’t taken the physical yet. Really? I don’t know – I don’t know when, or if, I’m going to. My guess is, I will – but I’m going to sit, and wait, and be patient, and see how it all plays out.”