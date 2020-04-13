Kurt Angle Thinks There Will Be More Cinematic WWE Matches

WWE Hall Of Famer, Kurt Angle recently held a Facebook Q&A with the WWE Universe where he spoke about the recent cinematic wrestling matches in WWE.

WWE put on two very unique cinematic style matches at WWE WrestleMania 36, both of which were very well received by fans. Kurt Angle admitted that he thinks there will be more of these match types moving forwards, especially since they were well received by fans.

“The business is changing and I expect to see more of these. However, they won’t be live in front of an audience,” Kurt began. “That’s the whole reason WWE travels the world…so they can perform live in front of crowds. But I expect that WWE will continue with some of these types of matches. They got great reviews.”

