Kushida Confirmed For The Gauntlet Eliminator On 9/23 WWE NXT

Kushida has officially been announced for the upcoming gauntlet eliminator match to try and become the number one contender to the NXT Title.

The first-ever match was announced by William Regal on WWE NXT earlier this week, where the winner will earn a title shot against Finn Balor at WWE NXT Takeover on October 4.

There will be five participants in the match and Kushida has been the first confirmed name. He recently made his return to WWE attacking Velveteen Dream and showcasing a more aggressive side of himself.

The rules for the match are as follows: