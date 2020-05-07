KUSHIDA & Tozawa Score Cruiserweight Title Tournament Wins, Updated Standings

Both KUSHIDA and Akira Tozawa extended their records to 2-0 this evening on WWE NXT, retaining their leads in the round robin tournament to crown an Interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion.

KUSHIDA defeated newcomer Jake Atlas, catching him with a cross armbreaker in midair. Tozawa defeated Gentleman Jack Gallager after a DDT on the apron and a sky high senton bomb.

There are now four matches remaining, which means we are likely two weeks away from knowing which two block leaders will advance to the tournament finals. Former 205 Live GM Drake Maverick has one more chance in a winner-take-all match with KUSHIDA, but Atlas could play spoiler with a win over Nese.

Group A

KUSHIDA (2-0)

Jake Atlas (1-1)

Drake Maverick (1-1)

Tony Nese (0-2)

Group B