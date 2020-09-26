KUSHIDA vs Velveteen Dream Set For NXT Takeover, Updated Match Card

WWE has announced KUSHIDA vs. The Velveteen Dream in a singles match for the upcoming NXT Takeover event on Sunday, October 4.
Dream attacked the former New Japan junior heavyweight ace this past Wednesday night on WWE NXT television, causing him to be eliminated from the Gauntlet Eliminator to find a new #1 contender to the NXT Championship.
NXT TakeOver 31
October 4, 2020
NXT Championship Match
Finn Balor (c) vs. Kyle O’Reilly
NXT Women’s Championship Match
Io Shirai (c) vs. Candice LeRae
NXT North American Championship Match
Damian Priest (c) vs. Johnny Gargano
KUSHIDA vs. The Velveteen Dream