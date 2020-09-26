KUSHIDA vs Velveteen Dream Set For NXT Takeover, Updated Match Card

WWE has announced KUSHIDA vs. The Velveteen Dream in a singles match for the upcoming NXT Takeover event on Sunday, October 4.

Dream attacked the former New Japan junior heavyweight ace this past Wednesday night on WWE NXT television, causing him to be eliminated from the Gauntlet Eliminator to find a new #1 contender to the NXT Championship.

NXT TakeOver 31

October 4, 2020

NXT Championship Match

Finn Balor (c) vs. Kyle O’Reilly

NXT Women’s Championship Match

Io Shirai (c) vs. Candice LeRae

NXT North American Championship Match

Damian Priest (c) vs. Johnny Gargano

KUSHIDA vs. The Velveteen Dream