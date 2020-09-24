Kyle O’Reilly Claims NXT Takeover Is The Biggest Match Of His Career

Kyle O’Reilly booked his place at WWE NXT Takeover this week by winning the first-ever Gauntlet Eliminator to become the new #1 contender.

The Undisputed Era member will be going one on one with Finn Balor for the WWE NXT Championship on October 4 in a match that he has labelled the biggest of his career.

O’Reilly spoke with WWE’s YouTube channel exclusively after the show where he reflected on the opportunity ahead of him.

“I get intimidated going to the grocery store because I’m being mobbed by fans, but to be perfectly honest, I’ve got some butterflies,” O’Reilly admitted. “I mean, every time I hear you say Takeover or Finn Balor, I’m literally getting goosebumps. Do you understand what I’m saying? This is huge for me. “I thrive under high presser situations. I mean, it really drives me, Sarah. Can you think of a higher pressure situation than the main event of Takeover for the NXT Championship? Please tell me, if there is one, because I don’t think there is. So, Finn Balor, NXT, the world, is gonna see just what Kyle O’Reilly can do when he’s under pressure.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions.)

The wrestling world was quick to react to the news of this dream match taking place, including those within the industry, with the excitement being high for O’Reilly in this spot.

https://twitter.com/TripleH/status/1308953357919440897?s=20

https://twitter.com/ShawnMichaels/status/1308958236255686656?s=20

https://twitter.com/WWE/status/1308950222408757248?s=20