Kyle O’Reilly Reportedly Fine After WWE NXT Injury Reports

Kyle O’Reilly was attacked by Adam Cole at the end of WWE NXT, and there were several reports about him suffering a serious injury.

Kyle O’Reilly was involved in a six-man tag team main event as he joined forces with Roderick Strong and Finn Balor to face Pete Dunne, Danny Burch, and Oney Lorcan. However, Adam Cole then appeared, dropping O’Reilly onto the steel stairs, which led to Dunne defeating the NXT Champion.

However, after the show went off the air, there were reports about Kyle having a seizure, having to be stretchered out of the arena, which left people very concerned.

Thankfully, a report from Ryan Satin has put an end to those concerns. He confirmed that everything after the show was simply for selling and storytelling purposes, and he did stress that there was no attempt to make it appear as if O’Reilly had a seizure, and that report just came from a few people who were in attendance.