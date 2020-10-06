Kyle O’Reilly Reveals Who He Hopes WWE Will Sign Next

Kyle O’Reilly recently spoke with Gorilla Position where he revealed which wrestler he hopes WWE will sign in the near future.
O’Reilly named the former IWGP Heavyweight Champion, Jay White as the man he wants to see join WWE next. He stated it’s only a matter of time until he’s a top guy within the WWE world.
“Someone that we should get in WWE that’s not here right now? Hmm, that’s a really tough question. A guy I’ve been a fan of for a while and friends with is Jay White. He’s a guy I saw go through the dojo system in Japan and he’s really grown into himself and I think he’s an elite performer and he’s one of the best in the world right now so I think it’s only a matter of time until Jay White is a top guy in WWE in my opinion.” (H/T to POSTWrestling.com for the transcription.)