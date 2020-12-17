Kyle O’Reilly To Challenge For NXT Championship At NXT New Year’s Evil

NXT Champion Finn Balor will defend his title against Kyle O’Reilly once again at NXT New Year’s Evil on Wednesday, January 6.

O’Reilly earned the rematch after pinning Pete Dunne on this week’s NXT. O’Reilly came up short against Balor at NXT TakeOver 31 in October, however the Undisputed Era member broke Balor’s jaw in the process.

Balor vs. O’Reilly is the first and only confirmed match for New Year’s Evil as of this writing. The special episode will go head-t0-head against part two of AEW’s New Year’s Smash.