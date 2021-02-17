WWE
Kyle O’Reilly To Open Tonight’s WWE NXT, Women’s Tag Match Announced
WWE has announced that Kyle O’Reilly will open tonight’s WWE NXT following the system-shocking turn of events that concluded NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day. Needless to say, O’Reilly wants an explanation from Adam Cole.
Following the shocking conclusion at #NXTTakeOver: Vengeance Day, @KORcombat kicks off #WWENXT tonight and hopes to get an explanation for @AdamColePro's actions.
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 17, 2021
Hot off their wins at TakeOver, Dusty Classic winners MSK, plus Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez will appear to celebrate their respective wins. WWE’s preview questions what’s next for each team.
What's next for the winning teams of the 2021 #DustyClassic?
📺 8/7c on @USA_Network https://t.co/HShMiKGsD5 pic.twitter.com/o7oWkjJMwU
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 17, 2021
We’ll also see a Dusty Classic rematch from last week as Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon take on Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell.
TONIGHT on #WWENXT@ShotziWWE & @WWEEmberMoon take on @CandiceLeRae & @indi_hartwell of #TheWay in priceless tag team action!
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 17, 2021
Expect to see NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano as he searches for Austin Theory, plus the NXT TV debut of LA Knight, the former Eli Drake.
We’ll have complete NXT coverage tonight right here at ProWrestling.com.
Results
WWE NXT RESULTS – LIVE NOW: TAKEOVER FALLOUT, O’REILLY SPEAKS, KROSS VS. ESCOBAR
WWE NXT Results
February 17, 2021
Orlando, FL
Live coverage begins at 8PM ET, provided by PW staff writer Matthew Wilkinson (@MC_Wilkinson1). Follow @prowrestlingcom on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
MVP Denies Report That He Met With Surgeons In Alabama
MVP is denying recent rumors that he met with surgeons after reportedly suffering an injury during a six-man tag team match this week on Monday Night Raw.
It was PWInsider.com who first reported that MVP had flown to Birmingham, Alabama and that he was shown on crutches during this week’s Raw Talk post-show. Generally, when wrestlers visit Birmingham it’s to be examined at Andrews Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center.
“Someone told me the ‘dirtsheets’ are reporting I went to Alabama to see surgeons,” MVP wrote on Twitter. “You guys should stop reading what those idiots report. They’re always wrong.”
"Someone told me the 'dirtsheets' are reporting I went to Alabama to see surgeons," MVP wrote on Twitter. "You guys should stop reading what those idiots report. They're always wrong."
— MVP (@The305MVP) February 17, 2021
WWE’s The Bump: Seth Rollins, Montez Ford, Dusty Cup Winners & ‘Young Rock’ Star Bradley Constant
Featured above is this week’s all new episode of WWE’s The Bump. Kayla Braxton and her crew return to run down this past weekend’s NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day special, plus interviews with Dusty Cup winners Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez, Montez Ford, Seth Rollins and ‘Young Rock’ star Bradley Constant.
WWE’s The Bump drops every Wednesday at 10:00 AM ET.
