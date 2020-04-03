Kylie Rae Discusses Returning To Wrestling & Being Surprised At The Fan Response

Kylie Rae recently spoke with Alicia Atout where she discussed making her return to independent wrestling after leaving AEW and the fan response.

Kylie admitted that after leaving AEW and not communicating with people on social media she wasn’t sure what the reaction would be when she returned to wrestling. She admitted that she thought the fans were actually going to hate her.

“I still don’t believe it. I was always the one who would try to talk to every fan, no matter what. They where would be an ongoing joke that they would have to push us out of the building. My line, it wasn’t necessarily so long, I would take so much time with each fan to talk to them and get to know them. I like hearing people’s background stories because we all have a different story,” she said. “The day I made the return, when I had my first match in a couple of months, it didn’t feel real. Still, to this day, I’m like ‘somebody paid everybody to go to that show and cheer for me.’ I thought they were gonna boo me, they were gonna hate me, they weren’t going to remember who I was. I like to believe that some fans that I do have, I’ve built up that friendship with them. We have a meaningful connection, a bond.” “At the end of the day, we can’t please everyone. That was so much what I was trying to do that it was almost to a fault. There’s a saying, ‘You can be the ripest peach in the bunch and there are still people who don’t like peaches.’ It’s okay. Just don’t let that change who we are. That’s something I had to learn through all of this is you can’t please everyone. At the end of the day, I was excited to be back and I’m just living day-to-day and trying to enjoy the ride. It’s about the journey,” she said.

H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions.