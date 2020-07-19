Kylie Rae Wins Knockouts Gauntlet To Earn Future Knockouts Title Opportunity

Smilin’ Kylie Rae emerged victorious from a Knockouts Gauntlet tonight at IMPACT Wrestling’s annual Slammiversary pay-per-view.

Chicago’s beloved and bubbly sensation is now next in line for a shot at the coveted Knockouts Championship, but taking the gold back home to the Windy City isn’t exactly going to be a casual stroll through Logan Square.

In execution, IMPACT’s version of a “gauntlet” is essentially a Royal Rumble. Two competitors start in the ring, new competitors enter in 2-minute intervals, and you’re eliminated when you go over the top rope and your feet hit the floor. The only difference here is that when it comes down to the final two, it turns into a legitimate singles match with regular rules in play.

Kylie started the match from the #2 position and eliminated several big threats including the former NWA Powerrr star Tasha Steelz, Madison Rayne, Kimber Lee and John E. Bravo… dressed up as Rosemary. The final two came down to Kylie and the longest reigning Knockouts champ in company history, Taya Valkyrie.

She now has the unenviable task of stepping into the ring against the brand new champion, Deonna Purrazzo. The self-proclaimed “Virtuosa” took the title off Jordynne Grace at Slammiversary, targeting and systematically dismantling her opponent’s arm.