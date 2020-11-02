Kylie Rae Reveals She Is No Longer A Professional Wrestler

Kylie Rae has revealed via her Patreon page that she is no longer a professional wrestler as she begins a break from social media.

The former AEW and IMPACT Wrestling star revealed that she is currently unwell and will no longer be wrestling anymore. Kylie then apologized “for all the pain” she has caused while going on to discuss the impact this will have for those who subscribe to her Patreon.

Kylie Rae was scheduled to appear at IMPACT Wrestling’s recent Bound For Glory event on October 24, but she was absent from the show, being replaced by Su Yung on the night.

Her official announcement on Patreon reads as follows:

Good morning, I’m truly sorry for the pain I’ve caused and miscommunication, I am currently unwell. I’m also sorry that I wasn’t able to get this out before your monthly subscription charge. I wanted to take this time to say I am no longer a professional wrestler and am currently taking a break from social media. It’s been a very hard decision to make but please understand. When I am well, I will try to fulfill any obligations that have missed. During this time, most tiers will not be able to be fulfilled, please feel free to unsubscribe from this membership/PatreonAccount. Thank you for your understanding. <3

Her final match in the industry came on the October 13 episode of IMPACT where she went one on one with Kimber Lee, picking up the victory in the process.