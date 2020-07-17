Kylie Rae Reveals That She’s Considered Turning Heel: “I Always Wanted To Do That”

Kylie Rae recently spoke with Chris Van Vliet where she discussed her desire to turn heel at some stage in her career, despite her babyface gimmick.

Kylie Rae is one of the most popular professional wrestlers around, but despite that, she does want to work as a heel at some point, although she admits it isn’t easy to get that reaction.

“So much because I want to be able to be dynamic and versatile and I don’t want to get booked for something and God forbid, something happens and the promoter is like, ‘We need a heel’ and I’m like, ‘Oh, I don’t know how to do that.’ I always wanted to do that since the beginning of my career. It’s gotten more obvious, especially as of late. I wrestle a lot for company here in Chicago called Freelance Wrestling and I am always doing stuff, for example, Stone Cold would blur the lines a bit and that’s what I was trying to do because I wanted to turn heel. They were not having it. The more aggressive I would get or the more I cheat like using the guardrails, they would cheer more. I was thinking, ‘Oh crap, this is not working.’ It’s now a joke in Freelance where they say, ‘Kylie could shoot someone in the ring and the crowd would still cheer,'” Rae said. (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions.)

Rae will be in action this weekend at IMPACT Wrestling’s highly anticipated Slammiversary event. She will be part of the number one contender gauntlet match to determine a new challenger to the Knockouts Championship.