Kylie Rae Signs Long-Term Contract With…

Smilin’ Kylie Rae has signed a long-term contract with Impact Wrestling. The Chicago star returned to the promotion on this Tuesday’s episode, picking up a quick win over Cassandra Golden.

Kylie was trained at Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling, and is best known for her work on the Chicago independent scene where she is the current Freelance Wrestling Champion.

She debuted with All Elite Wrestling in 2019 at Double or Nothing, wrestling in a Fatal 4-Way match, but it was later announced that she had parted ways with the promotion. In October, she made a surprise appearance at Impact’s Bound for Glory in Chicago, as part of the Bound for Gold gauntlet match.