Indie
Kylie Rae Returning To The Ring!
Kylie Rae is back!
Chicago’s favorite daughter returns to the ring for Warrior Wrestling on Saturday, June 5th for the first of three outdoor events the promotion has planned for their 2021 Stadium Series.
Kylie Rae won the Warrior Wrestling Women’s Championship from Tessa Blanchard during week one of the 2020 Stadium Series, and went on to successfully defend the belt against Madison Rayne two weeks later, in what would be the IMPACT Wrestling legend’s last independent wrestling match.
This will be Kylie’s first match since October. She was originally slated to challenge for the Knockouts title at IMPACT’s annual Bound for Glory pay-per-view, but missed the event and later announced her retirement from the business.
Warrior did not specifically name the challenger for their June return, but did indicate that the timing of the announcement was key. The news broke at the tail end of an incredible Lights Out No DQ match between Dr. Britt Baker DMD and Thunder Rosa on AEW Dynamite. Both women have competed for Warrior Wrestling in the past.
Individual tickets and bundles for the 2021 Warrior Wrestling Stadium Series are on sale now at WarriorWrestling.net. The shows will take place outside on the football field at Marian Catholic High School in Chicago Heights, IL. Streaming info will be announced closer to the date of the first show.
SMILIE.
KYLIE.
RAE.
She's baaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaack.
Saturday, June 5th. Warrior Wrestling. Chicago.
Defending her title.
Match announcement to follow…(but the timing of this announcement may give you a clue….)
Tickets: https://t.co/y934s7q2HH pic.twitter.com/pYNizYmJo1
— Warrior Wrestling (@WarriorWrstlng) March 18, 2021
AEW
Jon Moxley vs Josh Barnett Is Finally Happening, Match Announced For WrestleMania Weekend
Jon Moxley vs. Josh Barnett is finally happening.
GCW made the news official on Saturday night at the conclusion of Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 5, just moments after the IWGP U.S. Heavyweight Champion knocked out Davey Boy Smith Jr. in the main event.
This fight was originally supposed to take place at Bloodsport 2, but was postponed when Moxley had to take time off to recover from a staph infection. It was rescheduled for Bloodsport 3, but the event was cancelled at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Assuming all goes well, the fight will finally go down at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 6 on April 8. The show is part of The Collective taking place over WrestleMania 37 weekend in Tampa, FL.
Barnett is a legend in the world of MMA and racked up an extensive career in pro-wrestling as well. He was the youngest UFC Heavyweight Champion in the company’s history, and throughout his 20-year fight career put down names like Dan Severn, Randy Couture, Frank Mir and Roy Nelson.
Indie
Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 5 Results: Jon Moxley vs Davey Boy Smith Jr, Jeff Cobb vs Tom Lawlor
GCW Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 5 Results
February 20, 2021
Bloodsport 4 and 5 are available now on-demand at FITE TV.
— Calder McColl def. Bad Dude Tito via submission with a rear naked choke. Fast-paced opening match with McColl getting back-to-back Bloodsport wins.
— Calvin Tankman def. Nolan Edward via TKO. Tankman compelled him with a barrage of shots before Edward figured out how to stay ahead of him, resulting in some good back and forth action, albeit briefly. Tankman broke a chokehold with a powerbomb and rained down punches until the ref called it.
— Kal Jack def. Superbeast via submission.
— Royce Isaacs def. Alex Coughlin via submission with a Dragon Sleeper.
— Rocky Romero def. Simon Grimm via submission. A lot of time shaking off each other’s offense before trading reversals and trying to keep the other from connecting with something lethal. Romero finally catches him in an octopus stretch and transitions into the cross armbreaker to win.
— Chris Dickinson def. JR Kratos via submission. These two wanted to beat the s–t out of each other by the end of this one. Dickinson put Kratos away with a rear naked choke.
— Jeff Cobb def. Tom Lawlor via submission. Cobb ate a lot of damage here soaking up punches and all kinds of offense, picking his spots until finally there was an opening to put him away.
— Jon Moxley def. Davey Boy Smith Jr. via KO. They traded early on but Mox took more of a beating from forearms and mounted punches and was busted open. Mox hit him with bloody headbutts, followed by knees and elbows. Smith hit two German suplexes and a Saito suplex before licking Mox’s bloody forehead. They end up trading strikes and forearms in the center until Mox hits a knee strike and the Paradigm Shift to knock him out.
AEW
STF Underground Episode 92 – That Holy Sh*t Moment From Dynamite, NXT Stars In The Royal Rumble, Should Legends Be In NXT?
Welcome to another episode of STF Underground!
In this episode, we discuss:
- The potential partnership between AEW and NJPW
- That end segment from AEW Dynamite
- The AEW Women’s Tournament
- Shaq’s Response to Cody
- Edge’s Royal Rumble Win
- If Legends Should Be Appearing In NXT
- Dusty Cup Final Predictions
- & MUCH MUCH more!
