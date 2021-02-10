Contract season continues.

Ring of Honor has officially confirmed that three members of La Faccion Ingobernable have signed new contracts with the promotion, including ROH World Champion RUSH and ROH World Television Champion Dragon Lee.

Their father, 27-year lucha libre veteran La Bestia del Ring, has also signed a deal and will continue to make appearances for Ring of Honor going forward.

RUSH was one of the original founders of Los Ingobernables in CMLL, alongside La Mascara and La Sombra, who is now Andrade in WWE. Tetsuya Naito later became a member of the faction and took it back to NJPW to form Los Ingobernables de Japon.

In 2019, RUSH and Bestia reunited with La Mascara in AAA. With CMLL owning the rights to the Los Ingobernables name, the new group was called La Faccion Ingobernable. Soon after they made their way to the U.S. via Ring of Honor, adding Kenny King into the mix.