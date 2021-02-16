Lacey Evans Announces Pregnancy On Monday Night Raw

Lacey Evans announced on Raw that she is pregnant, and Wrestling Inc reports that the news is legitimate.

The sudden proclamation put an end to Evans and Peyton Royce vs. Charlotte Flair and Asuka on Raw without a winner. Evans avoided tagging into the match the entire time before directly announcing to Charlotte that she is with child.

To top it off, Ric Flair strutted around and yelled out, “Call me daddy! Woo!” With the insinuated storyline, Charlotte’s reaction matched that of fans watching around the world.

Lacey Evans was scheduled to challenge Asuka for the Raw Women’s Championship this Sunday at Elimination Chamber. Wrestling Inc reports that Evans informed WWE officials of her non-storyline news today ahead of Raw.

It remains to be seen if Asuka will receive a new challenger for the pay-per-view. Stay tuned to ProWrestling.com for the latest updates.