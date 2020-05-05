Lacey Evans Gives Her Thoughts On The Recent WWE Releases

WWE recently released over 30 WWE Superstars which caused a huge shockwave throughout the industry, and during an appearance on The Walkway Fight Club podcast, Lacey Evans gave her reaction to them.

“It’s terrible. I take it hard because I know what it’s like to come from no money and come from a rough childhood upbringing,” Evans said. “I know what rock bottom feels like. I know what that sick feeling in your stomach feels like when you don’t know what you’re going to do. That’s all that I could think about is ‘man, what are they going to do?'”

Evans then stated that WWE is known for being very supportive of its talents although she knows how difficult it can be for those who were affected.