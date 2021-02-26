Lacey Evans Officially Confirms Her Pregnancy

During his time as WWE NXT UK Champion, WALTER has only had a limited number of title defenses, and he has spoken about why he prefers that.

WALTER has been champion for a record 687 days and counting, but he has only defended the title seven times in that period. However, the champion told SportBIBLE that he prefers that, as it makes them special.

“These days championship matches lose a little bit of value because they happen so often. I like when championships are defended, I don’t know, three or four times a year. It’s the main title with a big buildup. That’s the big happening. That’s what keeps it special. There hasn’t been 15 or 20 title matches in that in that time span. So then that helped make each and every match I had stand out. When I won the title against Pete (Dunne), then defending against Tyler (Bate) in Cardiff. Then the one with Ilja Dragunov, which has been the most recent one. I think all those matches stood out for themselves. Each for their own. It’s been a different story and a different experience for the fans every time. Especially the one with Ilja, that was something new that nobody has ever seen before.”

Arguably his greatest title match to date came against Ilja Dragunov, and WALTER spoke about Ilja, naming him as his greatest rival currently on the roster.