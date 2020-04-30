Lacey Evans Reveals Her Detailed Plans For WWE Money In The Bank

WWE SmackDown Superstar Lacey Evans is taking the upcoming WWE Money In The Bank match seriously, sharing her detailed plans on social media.

Evans has previously set up ladders all over her garden in order to prepare herself for the match. She has now posted details about each wrestler she is facing and what their weaknesses are, as well as getting the blueprints for the building to prepare for what she will have to go through.

Below is how she listed her opponents, taking a distinct shot at Nia Jax:

– Nia Jax: (outrun her, take out knee caps) and (no cardio, only TikTok dances)

– Dana Brooke: (Don’t underestimate)

– Asuka: (Green mist, wear goggles)

– Shayna Baszler: (Avoid completely)

Phase 2…….

Know the inside AND outside of @WWE Headquarters building ✔ Study and know the Nasties strengths and weaknesses ✔💅🏼👒#MITB #LikeALady #WorkSmarterNotHarder pic.twitter.com/84tunEi9uZ — Lacey Evans ~ WWE Superstar (@LaceyEvansWWE) April 29, 2020

The final spot in the women’s match will be determined tomorrow at WWE SmackDown as Carmella goes one on one with Mandy Rose.