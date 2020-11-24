Ladder Match For WarGames Advantage On 11/25 WWE NXT

A major ladder match has been announced for WWE NXT this week which will have implications for the upcoming WarGames match.

It was confirmed last week by William Regal that at NXT Takeover: WarGames, the Undisputed Era would be competing against Pat McAfee’s The Brand inside the steel structure.

Now this week, the two groups get to battle it out for the advantage in that match. A member of each group will compete in a ladder match on the 11/25 episode of WWE NXT and the winning member will give his group the edge at the start of the WarGames match.

As well as that, Ember Moon will be going one on one with Candice LeRae and Kevin Owens will be appearing on the show, replacing Wade Barrett on commentary for the evening.