Ladder Match Qualifier Announced For Tonight’s WWE NXT

Just announced, the “Blasian Baddie” Mia Yim will go one-on-one with Dakota Kai on tonight’s episode of WWE NXT, with the winner advancing to the #1 Contender’s Ladder Match at NXT Takeover: Portland.

On last week’s show, Chelsea Green of the Robert Stone Brand scored a win over Shotzi Blackheart to qualify for the ladder match. With Rhea Ripley defending her NXT Women’s Championship on the main stage of WrestleMania 36, the annual weekend Takeover event will instead see a big match to find the title’s next challenger.

Also set for tonight’s broadcast are two championship matches, with Keith Lee defending his NXT North American title against Cameron Grimes, while Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne put the NXT Tag Team titles on the line against the Undisputed Era in a Takeover: Portland rematch.

WWE NXT airs every Wednesday night on the USA Network at 8PM ET. This week’s show is a unique one as their normal studio space at Full Sail University has a scheduling conflict, so the broadcast will air live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando instead.