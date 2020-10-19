Lana Claims She Is Ready For Asuka Ahead Of Her WWE Raw Title Match

Ahead of her WWE Raw Women’s Championship match tonight on the ‘Season Premiere’ of WWE Raw, Lana has sent a message to Asuka.

Lana won the battle royal in the main event of WWE Raw last week, eliminating her former tag team partner, Natalya, in order to become number one contender. Now, she gets the chance to challenge Asuka for her title in a bid to win gold for the first time in her career.

Lana placed a video onto her social media, discussing how Asuka doesn’t believe that she is a legitimate threat, but she has promised to kick her head off and become the Raw Women’s Champion tonight.

“Asuka doesn’t believe in me,” Lana begins. “I mean, clearly, Asuka is laughing at me, literally laughing at me. Laugh at me, Asuka. Laugh. Does it make you happy? Does it bring satisfaction deep into your soul to make fun of me, [to]laugh at me? You underestimate me. You think I don’t deserve this shot. You think I’m not worth it, I’m not strong enough, I’m not brilliant enough, I’m not pretty enough, I’m not good enough. That’s what you think, Asuka. That’s what you represent, all those people laughed and mocked me, betrayed me, calling me names.” She continued to as she sobbed, “This is why I’m ready for Asuka. I’m going to kick your head off, and crush your body, and finish you because you represent everything I can’t stand. You represent the mean people out there and I’m going to finish you and become the Raw Women’s Champion.” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions.)

Asuka didn’t seem to take the post overly seriously though, responding with a GIF of Steve Austin laughing.