Lana Discusses Her Friendship With Asuka: “She Is Such A Badass”

Lana has recently begun working in a tag team with Asuka, and she recently discussed her real-life friendship with her behind the scenes.

Lana spoke with Rick Ucchino of Sportskeeda, and explained the respect she has for Asuka and her in-ring ability, while also discussing how they’ve begun to bond behind the scenes.

“There’s so many things that I love about Asuka. She is such a badass. She is one of the greatest wrestlers, in-ring competitors of all-time. And no one doubts how incredible she is. So, you know, and she turns to me and says, ‘let’s do a tik tok dance trend,’ and I’m like, ‘wait, what?’ We need to eat raw eggs and we need to train, but she’ll be like, ‘no, no, no.’ And as important to do this dance trend, to warm up, and be happy, and you know, have fun, and we do it. We have fun for 10 minutes and we have this fun tik tok dance and everyone loves it. It’s like Asuka is showing me that we need to fight and be focused but also to have fun.”

Lana went on to state how Asuka is great at giving her the affirmations and reminding her to relax, stating that she is a real friend.

“When I was doubting myself, the person that was always saying her affirmations, she reminded me to say my affirmations. And then she reminded me to breathe and have fun and do a tik tok dance for 10 minutes. She knows that I love dancing and I just think that’s what a real friend is.”

Unfortunately, Lana will no longer be teaming with Asuka on Sunday at WWE TLC after Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax injured her on WWE Raw this week. Instead, Asuka will be joined by a mystery partner on the night.