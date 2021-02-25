Lana Discusses Improving In The Ring & Her Obsession With Training

Lana has spoken with The Independent about her hard work to improve inside the ring and her obsession with training.

Lana debuted in the ring back in 2015, and since that point, she has had a rollercoaster career filled with ups and downs, and she reflected on how she’s been pushing for the opportunity to work since before it actually happened.

“I have been trying to get this opportunity way before [it happened]. I was training at live events or maybe working at live events but not being able to get that spot on television. Now I’ve been given that opportunity and am trying to make the most of it and trying to run with it. I believe that luck is when opportunity meets those that are prepared. So I was constantly coming in early, training at live events and not seeing television, hoping that one day, I would get that opportunity and that, when I do, I’m as prepared as I can be. “The cool thing for me is that I can take the WWE Universe with me on my journey… it’s really wild, my very first match in my entire life happened at Wrestlemania, it happened in front of you. WWE wouldn’t allow me to have a match before Wrestlemania, so [it was] in front of 101,000 people.”

Lana then spoke about how she became obsessed with training to wrestle and how she takes all opportunities that WWE is providing her with.

“I’ve always wanted to be an in-ring competitor, from the very beginning,” she went on to say. “I’ve always been drawn to things that are a lot more physical, so even when I danced and was a professional ballerina, I became obsessed with break dancing, because there was only one girl and ten guys as it was a lot more athletic and hard-hitting. When I got the opportunity to start training [to wrestle], I was obsessed with it, but WWE had a different route for me. “At the end of the day this is a television show and we’re characters, so I was very fortunate to be The Ravishing Russian with Rusev. I take all opportunities as that’s really important for longevity in WWE – as people we evolve and change so as characters we should evolve and change.”

Currently, Lana is enjoying a run in the women’s tag team division, working alongside Naomi, with the duo defeating Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke on the recent edition on WWE Raw.