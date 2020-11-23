Lana Leaves WWE Survivor Series As ‘Sole Survivor’ Without Leaving The Ring Steps

Lana is the sole survivor!

After months of being bullied and beaten by the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler, the “Ravishing Russian” was told to stand on the ring steps and not move during tonight’s five-on-five elimination match at WWE Survivor Series. And she did just that.

The story leading into the pay-per-view saw Lana put through the announce table by Nia Jax more than a half dozen times. Her team clearly didn’t want her there, but try as they might Team Raw just couldn’t shake the determined Superstar. As it turns out, it’s a very good thing that Lana was essentially put in time-out.

The traditional Survivor Series elimination bout came down to Bianca Belair from Team Smackdown in the fight for her life against both of the tag team champs. She found herself trapped in Baszler’s signature rear naked choke, and while she nearly gathered the colossal strength required to break free, the so-called “EST” ended up passing out in the ropes. Believing she had the match won due to an unconscious opponent, Baszler did not release the hold and was disqualified by the referee.

Belair did manage to recover somewhat and shook off Nia Jax, the last remaining member of Team Raw actually competing in the match. The two ended up brawling on the floor, both clearly exhausted, and the referee counted them both out at the count of ten when they took a spill over the barricade.

Somewhat unbelievably, this left a dejected Lana standing on the ring steps where she’d been almost the entire match, not moving an inch, suddenly the sole survivor for Monday Night Raw.