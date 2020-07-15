Lana & Natalya Best Friend Photo Shoot, New Summer Beach Shots From Scarlett, Deonna Purrazzo & More

Lana & Natalya’s Best Friend Photo Shoot

Monday Night Raw’s new pair of best friends Lana and Natalya now have a new all-black leather photo shoot to go along with their budding partnership. The “Ravishing Russian” switched gears and took up with Canadian veteran Natalya after the crumbling of her second on-screen marriage within the same year. Check out photos from their new shoot below.

New Summer Beach Photo Shoots

The summer is officially here, and with more people starting to venture outside, several pro-wrestlers have returned to the beech to get in their photo shoots. Check out new shots from IMPACT Wrestling’s Deonna Purrazzo, Taynara Conti and WWE Superstars Scarlett Bordeaux, Paige and Carmella from Instagram.