Lana Pulled From Women’s Tag Title Match At WWE TLC, Mandy Rose Returns
After Lana pulled the upset win over Nia Jax on this week’s Monday Night Raw, Shayna Baszler attacked Lana to the point of (kayfabe) injury.
As a result, WWE announced that Raw Women’s Champion Asuka will have to find a new partner to challenge Baszler and Jax for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship at TLC on Sunday. It appears that the spot will remain a mystery up until bell time.
Thanks to the relentless attack by @NiaJaxWWE & @QoSBaszler, @WWEAsuka will need to find a NEW partner at #WWETLC!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/ugiIRCgcSP
— WWE (@WWE) December 15, 2020
On a related note, Mandy Rose returned from a brief hiatus to make the save for Dana Brooke. Brooke went under to Shayna Baszler on Raw before being attacked by the tag champions as well.
The 💪 Sexy Muscle Friends 💪 won't stand for @NiaJaxWWE and @QoSBaszler's actions!#WWERaw @WWEAsuka @WWE_MandyRose @DanaBrookeWWE pic.twitter.com/Xz1zx9LeKq
— WWE (@WWE) December 15, 2020
Could Asuka forfeit her own title shot to the reunited Rose and Brooke? Or will someone like Charlotte Flair or Mickie James make their triumphant return in the pursuit of gold? We’ll have complete WWE TLC coverage this Sunday right here at ProWrestling.com.
Results
WWE Raw Results (12/14): Bray Wyatt’s Field Trip Goes Up In Flames, AJ Styles Makes A Statement, More!
Welcome to ProWrestling.com’s live coverage of Monday Night Raw on the road to WWE TLC. This will be the first show at the new ThunderDome at the Tropicana Field and will see Bray Wyatt go on a ‘field trip’ with his puppets. Live coverage begins at 8:00 PM ET.
WWE Monday Night Raw Results
December 14, 2020
THE DIRT SHEET
The show kicks off with the latest instalment of The Dirt Sheet, as Miz presents ‘The Nightmare Before TLC.’ The Miz tells the story as AJ Styles and John Morrison (dressed as Drew McIntyre in a very Scottish way) act things out. The two men go over the top which angers Miz as he wants to finish the story.
It ends with Miz claiming AJ Styles will be WWE Champion at the end of WWE TLC. He also adds that if Drew manages to win, he will be cashing in his Money in the Bank. Eventually, Sheamus makes his way out to finish that car-crash of an opening segment.
Sheamus says while they all run their mouths, he prepares to fight. AJ tells Sheamus that if he’s not going to be part of the solution he will be the problem and Sheamus says he prefers that. AJ backs into the corner and throws a Christmas tree at him, he gets out of the ring, but Sheamus launches a present into AJ’s head. That was bad.
AJ STYLES vs SHEAMUS
After that opening, we are getting down to business as Sheamus starts out in control of this one, planting AJ down to the mat. However, Styles runs out around the outside and when they get back into the ring he manages to attack Sheamus, but he reverses things with a huge Irish whip across the ring.
Once again though, Styles takes Sheamus out of the ring and that leads to him getting caught in the ropes as AJ unloads with chops and kicks. When Sheamus tries to get back in, he responds well by tossing Styles across the ring to showcase his power.
The match spills to the outside again as Sheamus looks to set up a powerbomb on the outside, however, Omos ends up plucking AJ off Sheamus and setting him down. When the match returns from commercial, AJ is in charge and working the leg of Sheamus, weakening the area for a possible Calf Crusher.
Sheamus gets himself out of the submission with a series of elbow attacks, but AJ immediately goes back to the knee. Sheamus manages to get a counter with an Irish curse backbreaker, but that does just as much damage to Sheamus’ knee as AJ’s back.
Sheamus follows up with several clubbing blows and then a fallaway slam. Once again, he uses his injured knee as a weapon, hitting the pump knee, and he immediately falls down. Sheamus actually goes into a cover, but AJ kicks out and then sends Sheamus outside the ring again.
He stares down Omos but when they get back in Sheamus hits his 10 beats of the Bodhran and then leaps off the top rope to take down Styles yet again. AJ reveres and manages to lock in the Calf Crusher, but Sheamus is able to break up the submission by grabbing the ropes.
AJ then looks for the Styles Clash, but Sheamus reverses and connects with White Noise. Sheamus then picks up AJ and climbs to the second rope, but AJ wriggles away and chops at the leg to drop him, quickly following up with a roll-up putting pressure on the injured leg to secure the victory.
Winner: AJ Styles
After the match, AJ talks trash to Sheamus and the Celtic Warrior reaches out to attack him, but Omos stops him and traps his legs within the ropes. Sheamus is left hanging onto the floor as Omos gets AJ a chair as he beats down on Sheamus’ mid-section and injured knee.
WWE
FULL MATCHES: Stipulation Bouts Featuring Cena/Rollins, Edge/Hardy, Natalya/Riott
We’re less than a week out from the next WWE TLC pay-per-view, and WWE has uploaded several gimmick (and non-gimmick) matches from year’s past.
Going back to Extreme Rules 2009, the video below features Edge vs. Jeff Hardy in a Ladder match for the World Heavyweight Championship.
On a January 2012 episode of SmackDown, Sheamus took on Wade Barrett in a Tables match. This was just a week before Sheamus would go on to win the 2012 Royal Rumble.
Later on that year, Cesaro and R-Truth clashed in a United States Championship match at the TLC pay-per-view.
Two matches from TLC 2014 have been uploaded. The first highlights AJ Lee challenging Nikki Bella for the Divas Championship. Elsewhere, John Cena and Seth Rollins battle it out in a tense Tables match where Roman Reigns returned from an injury.
Rounding out the list are two matches from the 2018 edition of TLC. Finn Balor took on Drew McIntyre in singles competition, while Natalya had a personal Tables match against Ruby Riott.
WWE
This Week’s WWE Network Schedule Featuring New Broken Skulls Sessions, Much More
WWE has announced a loaded content lineup for the WWE Network leading up to WWE TLC on Sunday.
Kevin Owens will have a spotlight before challenging Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship. Owens will be a guest on The Bump on Wednesday, and then will be the subject of a new WWE Chronicle on Saturday.
On Friday, Raw Women’s Champion Asuka’s career will be highlighted on a new episode of Break It Down. This will also stream on the free version of the WWE Network. Additionally, NXT commentators Vic Jospeh and Wade Barrett will be guests on the Swerve City podcast.
In the final hours before TLC, a new Broken Skull Sessions will air at 10 a.m. ET featuring WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. At the same time, WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix will be a guest on a special edition of The Bump.
The WWE TLC Kickoff show will stream at 6 p.m. ET before the pay-per-view goes live at 7 p.m. ET. Immediately following TLC, a first look at WWE Icons will air, followed by an encore of Broken Skull Sessions.
Click here for the complete advertised schedule.
