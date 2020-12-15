Lana Pulled From Women’s Tag Title Match At WWE TLC, Mandy Rose Returns

Welcome to ProWrestling.com’s live coverage of Monday Night Raw on the road to WWE TLC. This will be the first show at the new ThunderDome at the Tropicana Field and will see Bray Wyatt go on a ‘field trip’ with his puppets. Live coverage begins at 8:00 PM ET.

WWE Monday Night Raw Results

December 14, 2020

THE DIRT SHEET

The show kicks off with the latest instalment of The Dirt Sheet, as Miz presents ‘The Nightmare Before TLC.’ The Miz tells the story as AJ Styles and John Morrison (dressed as Drew McIntyre in a very Scottish way) act things out. The two men go over the top which angers Miz as he wants to finish the story.

It ends with Miz claiming AJ Styles will be WWE Champion at the end of WWE TLC. He also adds that if Drew manages to win, he will be cashing in his Money in the Bank. Eventually, Sheamus makes his way out to finish that car-crash of an opening segment.

Sheamus says while they all run their mouths, he prepares to fight. AJ tells Sheamus that if he’s not going to be part of the solution he will be the problem and Sheamus says he prefers that. AJ backs into the corner and throws a Christmas tree at him, he gets out of the ring, but Sheamus launches a present into AJ’s head. That was bad.

AJ STYLES vs SHEAMUS

After that opening, we are getting down to business as Sheamus starts out in control of this one, planting AJ down to the mat. However, Styles runs out around the outside and when they get back into the ring he manages to attack Sheamus, but he reverses things with a huge Irish whip across the ring.

Once again though, Styles takes Sheamus out of the ring and that leads to him getting caught in the ropes as AJ unloads with chops and kicks. When Sheamus tries to get back in, he responds well by tossing Styles across the ring to showcase his power.

The match spills to the outside again as Sheamus looks to set up a powerbomb on the outside, however, Omos ends up plucking AJ off Sheamus and setting him down. When the match returns from commercial, AJ is in charge and working the leg of Sheamus, weakening the area for a possible Calf Crusher.

Sheamus gets himself out of the submission with a series of elbow attacks, but AJ immediately goes back to the knee. Sheamus manages to get a counter with an Irish curse backbreaker, but that does just as much damage to Sheamus’ knee as AJ’s back.

Sheamus follows up with several clubbing blows and then a fallaway slam. Once again, he uses his injured knee as a weapon, hitting the pump knee, and he immediately falls down. Sheamus actually goes into a cover, but AJ kicks out and then sends Sheamus outside the ring again.

He stares down Omos but when they get back in Sheamus hits his 10 beats of the Bodhran and then leaps off the top rope to take down Styles yet again. AJ reveres and manages to lock in the Calf Crusher, but Sheamus is able to break up the submission by grabbing the ropes.

AJ then looks for the Styles Clash, but Sheamus reverses and connects with White Noise. Sheamus then picks up AJ and climbs to the second rope, but AJ wriggles away and chops at the leg to drop him, quickly following up with a roll-up putting pressure on the injured leg to secure the victory.

Winner: AJ Styles

After the match, AJ talks trash to Sheamus and the Celtic Warrior reaches out to attack him, but Omos stops him and traps his legs within the ropes. Sheamus is left hanging onto the floor as Omos gets AJ a chair as he beats down on Sheamus’ mid-section and injured knee.