Lana Responds To Rumors That She Asked For Her WWE Release

– As earlier noted, according to a erroneous report by The Dirty Sheets podcast, it was noted WWE SmackDown Live Superstars Rusev and Lana asked for their release from the company.

Lana quickly took to Twitter and shot down the rumor:

Lana continues to work her angle with Tamina Snuka on SmackDown Live while Rusev is scheduled for this weekend’s SmackDown live events in Louisiana.

