Lana Reveals Both Her Mom And Dad Tested Positive For COVID-19

Unfortunately, Lana has shared some sad news as she has confirmed both her mother and father have tested positive for COVID-19.

She revealed that her mother has had difficulty breather and was sent to the emergency room, and is currently hospitalized with the virus. She noted that her mother is asthmatic and is sadly in the ICU.

Lana then added that her father has also now tested positive for COVID-19, urging fans to keep her family in their prayers.

Please keep my Mom in your thoughts and prayers. She can’t breathe and is heading into the ER right now. 🙏🏼 — CJ “Lana” Perry (@LanaWWE) July 8, 2020

My mom tested positive for covid. She is in the ICU right now. She is asthmatic and is on oxygen. Thank you for all the thoughts & prayers ❤️ — CJ “Lana” Perry (@LanaWWE) July 9, 2020