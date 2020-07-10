ProWrestling.com
Lana
Lana Reveals Both Her Mom And Dad Tested Positive For COVID-19

Unfortunately, Lana has shared some sad news as she has confirmed both her mother and father have tested positive for COVID-19.

She revealed that her mother has had difficulty breather and was sent to the emergency room, and is currently hospitalized with the virus. She noted that her mother is asthmatic and is sadly in the ICU.

Lana then added that her father has also now tested positive for COVID-19, urging fans to keep her family in their prayers.