Lana Reveals She’s Dealt With Mental Health Struggles This Year

During the latest WWE Chronicle, Lana opened up about the mental health struggles she has suffered from over the past year.

Lana was incredibly open and honest throughout the documentary and admitted to there being a number of factors contributing to her mental health issues. From COVID-19 to Rusev being released, as well as nasty interactions on social media, with ‘fans’ being incredibly cruel to her.

“For me, what was really, really hard was, usually going to arenas and people boo you, it’s something about the energy, you’re like, ‘oh, I’m in control of this,’ right? But then when all of a sudden I don’t interact with any people whatsoever and I’m just at home and I post something and everyone is just so mean. I couldn’t handle it anymore, because that’s like my only interaction with human beings is my Instagram account or Twitter, and now everyone in comments are like, ‘you should be fired.”

Lana admitted she even had to text her parents to ask them to pray for her due to how bad her mental health got, as she struggled with depression.

“I remember, texting my parents and being like,’ please pray for me, my mental health is doing really bad, I’m really depressed. I just — I can’t take it anymore. I’m just… I’m so sad. Like, I don’t want to do anything.’” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions.)

Lana will be in action this evening at WWE Survivor Series as she is part of the Raw women’s team for the traditional elimination match.