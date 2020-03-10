Lana Set To Star In An Upcoming Sci-Fi Film Starring Bruce Willis

WWE Superstar, Lana has recently announced that she is working on a brand new sci-fi movie which she is appearing in alongside Bruce Willis.

According to Deadline, Lana will be appearing in the movie, “Comic Sins,” which is being directed by Corey Large and Edward Drake, but no official date has been released at this stage.

Lana is playing the role of Sol, who was reportedly written for a male at first, but the character is described as the “best sniper in the galaxy and lead assassin fighting for the human race against an alien invasion.”

Lana didn’t appear on WWE Raw this week and the commentary team claimed that the reason for that is that she’s away filming right now.