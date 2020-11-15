Lance Archer Discusses Joining AEW & Competing At WWE WrestleMania

Lance Archer was a recent guest with Chris Van Vliet, where he spoke about joining AEW and his WrestleMania experience.
Some fans may be unaware that Lance Archer has competed at WWE WrestleMania, but he was involved in WrestleMania 26 pre-show battle royal.
“I could be sour; I could be bitter about my time there but what good does that do me to help me move forward in wrestling or life of whatever? And that was a cool moment to be able to lace up the boots and walk down the ramp and get in the ring at a WrestleMania. It was the preshow battle royal that they would do pretty much every year. I remember Tyler Reks was a good buddy of mine at the time and he was right behind me when we were walking down the ramp and it was one of those moments, I think they said there was 72,000 people at Mania that year in Arizona and there was probably 30,000 or 40,000 in the building at that point because everybody’s still filtering in or whatnot while we’re doing this battle royal. I just remember they were playing the generic music as all the different wrestlers head down to the ring. It was a huge, huge, long ramp and it was one of those cool moments where I looked back at Reks and I was like ‘Bro, can you believe this?’ and he’s like ‘No, this is too damn cool’.”
“When all of this started last year, it started close to about this time. It was December of 2019 when I had just finished up the New Japan Tag League tour literally two days prior and AEW came to town to Dallas, Texas so I went there just to see some friends and whatnot because there’s a lot of people that I’ve been around the business with and become really good friends with. That was kind of where the seed was planted because people were asking what my situation was. And at that time, my situation with New Japan was that I did not have a full-time contract. I was still running under the old system of tour by tour. That was just kind of how they did business with the foreigners throughout the history of wrestling. You show up, you sign a little deal, you work the tour, that’s your contract and when it’s done, you’re finished as far as that contract is concerned. But I had done that, at that point for eight and a half years with New Japan. So I didn’t go looking for a job but ultimately that’s kind of what happened. I’ve been lucky and blessed in a lot of different ways. I’ve worked in a lot of different places from TNA to WWE for a short cup of coffee, I showed up in Ring of Honor a few times, I worked down in Mexico with AAA and different places like that. So I’ve bounced around and been a journeyman to say the least.” (H/T to TJRWrestling for the transcriptions.)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=5&v=SGsnDocs0ag&feature=emb_logo