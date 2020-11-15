Lance Archer Discusses Joining AEW & Competing At WWE WrestleMania

Lance Archer was a recent guest with Chris Van Vliet, where he spoke about joining AEW and his WrestleMania experience.

Some fans may be unaware that Lance Archer has competed at WWE WrestleMania, but he was involved in WrestleMania 26 pre-show battle royal.

“I could be sour; I could be bitter about my time there but what good does that do me to help me move forward in wrestling or life of whatever? And that was a cool moment to be able to lace up the boots and walk down the ramp and get in the ring at a WrestleMania. It was the preshow battle royal that they would do pretty much every year. I remember Tyler Reks was a good buddy of mine at the time and he was right behind me when we were walking down the ramp and it was one of those moments, I think they said there was 72,000 people at Mania that year in Arizona and there was probably 30,000 or 40,000 in the building at that point because everybody’s still filtering in or whatnot while we’re doing this battle royal. I just remember they were playing the generic music as all the different wrestlers head down to the ring. It was a huge, huge, long ramp and it was one of those cool moments where I looked back at Reks and I was like ‘Bro, can you believe this?’ and he’s like ‘No, this is too damn cool’.”

Archer’s career has obviously gone on to reach new heights, especially since signing with AEW and the Murderhawk discussed signing with the company, and what led him to make that choice.