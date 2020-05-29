Lance Archer Recalls Being Fired From WWE: “We’ll Bring You Back”

Lance Archer is currently making a major name for himself with AEW after impressing since joining the company. Having been paired with Jake Roberts, Archer has enjoyed a high-profile feud with Cody Rhodes and has quickly become one of the top heels in the company.

Its a far cry from where he was as a WWE Superstar where he worked mainly on the ECW roster, having a small tag team run with Curt Hawkins. However, he ended up being released by the company and he went on to become a major name in New Japan instead, competing as a member of Suzuki-Gun.

Archer was recently on Talk Is Jericho where he spoke about being released from WWE, and how the company told him to go to Japan.

“Everything had gone downhill, somebody was pissed at me for something. I was doing less and less on TV and then they weren’t really doing anything with Curt [Hawkins] and I. They randomly stuck [Luke] Gallows and I together. It was a dark match against The Dudebusters [Trent & Kaylen Croft]. We have this match, they almost cut the match, we do the match and everything is good. Our agent Jamie Noble pipes into the ref after the match, ‘Make sure to tell them good job.’ We’re feeling good. Came through the curtain, maybe it was just one of those days, Arn [Anderson] catches us and wasn’t happy. ‘What the hell was that?’ Things just went downhill, came to TV a couple of weeks after that and didn’t do anything. Got the phone call, ‘Can you hold for Johnny?’ You know what that means. Johnny goes, ‘Hey kid, sorry, just something we’ve got to do. Why don’t you go to Japan, find that killer, and we’ll bring you back.’ I went to Japan, found that killer, and they didn’t bring me back. Thank goodness at this point,” he said. (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions.)