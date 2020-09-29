Lance Archer Reflects On Losing The AEW TNT Title Match Early In is Career

Lance Archer recently spoke with WrestlingInc.com where he reflected on his TNT Championship match against Cody.
His first big storyline with the company was challenging Cody for the TNT Championship to become the first-ever champion. In the end, it was Cody who got the victory and he reflected on how the loss doesn’t mean he is down and out.
“Well, you know, it’s a fight. Everybody goes through ups and downs and wins and losses, bumps in the road, and I don’t let anything like that slow me down,” Archer said. “I think there’s some people out there in the wrestling world, you know, fan base and whatnot, ‘oh. you lost. You lost. You lost,’ and it’s like so what? Everybody in this business has lost. Undertaker’s lost at WrestleMania, and that was never supposed to happen, but it did.
“Brock Lesnar, the baddest man in the business, he’s lost to some of the most interesting people in the world. So to lose a match doesn’t mean the end of the world in professional wrestling and absolutely didn’t mean the end of the ‘Murderhawk Monster’ in AEW, and actually, it just focused me more to push forward, push harder and become even bigger, stronger, meaner badder and kick more ass than I ever had before.”
Archer also spoke about getting to work with Jake Roberts, discussing what he has been able to learn from him so far.
“It’s been awesome. I’ve known Jake for a long time,” Archer pointed out. “I’ve known Jake when he’s had some of his not-so-good times, and I know Jake now. He’s in a very, very good place, and when Jake is in a good place, he’s one of those amazing icons and legends of the business that absolutely always wants to try to help guys. And the fact that he is my manager right now and his ability to work with me in a very direct way and help me both wrestling wise and promo wise. One of the best talkers to ever step foot in the ring is Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts, and he proves it every time he steps out there and cuts a promo.
“So for me to be able to work with him on such a close nature and for him and his willingness to help me and to help others, that’s what I’m saying. He does help a lot of the next generation talent, and if they listen to him, obviously, you have to take things from his perspective which is his generation and what he did and how he did it which was extremely successful and then apply that to a 2020 mindset. And if you can do that and you’re willing to listen to that, he can help so many people out, and he does and he helps me tremendously every single time we’re around each other.”