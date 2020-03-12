Lance Archer Revealed As Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts’ Client On AEW Dynamite

Just one week ago, one of professional wrestling’s all-time greatest villains returned to the business, as Jake “The Snake” Roberts appeared live on AEW Dynamite, delivering a harsh tongue-lashing to the “American Nightmare”, Cody Rhodes.

During his chilling monologue, Roberts announced that the “darkness” was coming to All Elite Wrestling, teasing that he would be bringing a new element to the show.

That prophecy came true this evening on Dynamite, when The Snake came to ringside during Cody Rhodes match with Ortiz, of the Inner Circle. He didn’t come alone, however, as none other than former IWGP U.S. Heavyweight Champion Lance Archer was revealed as the WWE Hall of Famer’s new protege!

Archer recently signed with AEW after a long, successful run in New Japan Pro-Wrestling as a member of the Suzuki-Gun faction.

The two did not end up attacking Rhodes, opting to leave before tensions spilled over in the war between The Elite and the Inner Circle, but the message was sent – Jake Roberts and Lance Archer have their eyes locked on the Nightmare family.