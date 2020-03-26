Lance Archer Set For AEW Dynamite Debut On 4/1

One of AEW’s latest signings, Lance Archer has taken to social media to confirm that he will be debuting on AEW Dynamite next week!

Cody put out a challenge to his newest rival during his time on AEW commentary last night, stating that “Lance can debut next week on Dynamite. Spoiler.”

However, neither Archer or Jake Roberts responded to Cody during AEW Dynamite. However, after the show, Archer took to social media to give Cody his answer, telling the Elite member that he knows what comes next.