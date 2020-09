After becoming the number one contender at AEW All Out, it has been confirmed Lance Archer will challenge for the AEW World Title in October.

Archer won the Casino Battle Royale this past Saturday to earn himself a future shot at Jon Moxley’s title, and that moment will be coming at a very special AEW Dynamite episode.

The company confirmed that Lance Archer will challenge Jon Moxley on the 10/14 anniversary edition of AEW Dynamite.