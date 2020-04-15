Lance Storm, Shane Helms & More Among Backstage Producers Affected By Today’s WWE Cutbacks

Nine backstage producers are among the many names hit by today’s WWE cutbacks.

Billy Kidman, Mike Rotunda (aka IRS), Dave “Fit” Finlay, Pat Buck, Shawn Daivari, Scott Armstrong, Sarah Stock, Shane “Hurricane” Helms and Lance Storm have all been either released or furloughed, according to PWInsider.com.

Vince McMahon held a conference call this morning to announce that the company would be making cutbacks at every level of the company, including putting a freeze on the move to WWE’s new corporate headquarters in Stamford, CT.

Numerous on-screen talents including Rusev, Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, Aiden English and Zack Ryder have all been released from the company as well, and more cuts are expected in the coming hours/days.

It’s likely some or all of the producers will be brought back when business returns to normal. WWE is currently taping all of their shows at the Performance Center in Orlando with an extremely limited staff on hand, which of course included producers.