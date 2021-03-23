Tony Khan announced on Monday night that Laredo Kid will make his official AEW Dynamite debut this Wednesday, March 24.

Laredo Kid will team with The Lucha Bros to face Brandon Cutler and The Young Bucks in a trios match. This will be Laredo Kid’s second AEW match as he and The Lucha Bros lost a trios match to Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks at Fyter Fest 2019.

Tony Khan also noted that PAC is not medically cleared after suffering an ankle injury during the Tag Team Casino Royale at Revolution earlier this month. Once cleared, PAC and Rey Fenix will challenge The Young Bucks for the AEW World Tag Team Championship.

With @BASTARDPAC recovering from injuring his ankle at Revolution, he’s not yet cleared for the tag title shot with @ReyFenixMx v. @youngbucks, so Death Triangle are bringing back the Lucha Brothers’ original @AEW Trios partner Laredo Kid to get the edge ahead of the title match! pic.twitter.com/GswJejW1rG — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 23, 2021

Below is the updated lineup for Wednesday’s Dynamite:

The Lucha Brothers & Laredo Kid vs. The Young Bucks & Brandon Cutler

FTR & Shawn Spears vs. Dante Martin & The Varsity Blonds

Tay Conti vs. Nyla Rose

Kenny Omega vs. Matt Sydal

John Silver vs. Darby Allin (c) for the AEW TNT Championship

We’ll have complete Dynamite coverage right here at ProWrestling.com.