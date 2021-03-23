AEW
Tony Khan Announces Exciting ‘Death Triangle’ Replacement For Injured PAC
Tony Khan announced on Monday night that Laredo Kid will make his official AEW Dynamite debut this Wednesday, March 24.
Laredo Kid will team with The Lucha Bros to face Brandon Cutler and The Young Bucks in a trios match. This will be Laredo Kid’s second AEW match as he and The Lucha Bros lost a trios match to Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks at Fyter Fest 2019.
Tony Khan also noted that PAC is not medically cleared after suffering an ankle injury during the Tag Team Casino Royale at Revolution earlier this month. Once cleared, PAC and Rey Fenix will challenge The Young Bucks for the AEW World Tag Team Championship.
With @BASTARDPAC recovering from injuring his ankle at Revolution, he’s not yet cleared for the tag title shot with @ReyFenixMx v. @youngbucks, so Death Triangle are bringing back the Lucha Brothers’ original @AEW Trios partner Laredo Kid to get the edge ahead of the title match! pic.twitter.com/GswJejW1rG
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 23, 2021
Below is the updated lineup for Wednesday’s Dynamite:
- The Lucha Brothers & Laredo Kid vs. The Young Bucks & Brandon Cutler
- FTR & Shawn Spears vs. Dante Martin & The Varsity Blonds
- Tay Conti vs. Nyla Rose
- Kenny Omega vs. Matt Sydal
- John Silver vs. Darby Allin (c) for the AEW TNT Championship
We’ll have complete Dynamite coverage right here at ProWrestling.com.
AEW
Ethan Page Reveals Why He Chose AEW Over WWE
Ethan Page is one of AEW’s newest signings, and he has spoken about why he chose the company over signing with WWE. Page spoke on his YouTube channel doing a Q&A where he revealed that the ability to do things like his vlog and Twitch is what ultimately swayed him.
“I’m going to give you a very lazy answer,” said Page. “I wanted to go to AEW from the chance that I even thought about wanting to move one place to the other. AEW was always at the top of the list. First of all, in WWE I would not be able to do this stream with you guys tonight. I wouldn’t be able to answer these questions, do my vlog, Twitch; any outside stuff like that. And I think AEW gives their talent very good creative freedom to be who they are. You’re going to see All Ego Ethan Page.
“I literally had a hand in designing my first t-shirt for AEW. So yeah; you’re gonna see sprinkles of my creativity throughout my AEW career. It’s more a collaboration. It’s awesome.”
When it comes to the AEW roster, Page spoke about which wrestlers he is most looking forward to working with at some stage.
“I would love to wrestle Rey Fenix,” said Page. “He’s a wrestler that clearly makes his opponents better and make them raise their game a little bit. I think he’d be an awesome match. There’s the obvious choice of me and Ricky Starks just posing, looking into the camera, doing a runway walk. Or me vs. MJF in a trash talk centric match.
“Then there’s the obvious choice; me vs. Christian or Chris Jericho. Me being the number one up and coming Canadian wrestler right now, I think that be iconic to have a bunch of Canadians in a match together. That be cool. I would say those are my options.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions)
AEW
Booker T Questions AEW Signing Former WWE Stars
Booker T recently questioned AEW’s decision to sign former WWE Superstars such as Paul Wight and Christian Cage.
Booker was speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast on ESPN 97.5, where he questioned AEW bringing in plenty of WWE veterans, linking it to how WCW used to operate.
“Do you think this is the right move for AEW? Right now it seems like they’re pulling a revamp of WCW. As far as signing veteran talent. Guys well past their better years of their careers. Guys that perhaps the young guys can take either one or two ways; that these guys are here to help us or these guys are here to take our spot.” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcription)
AEW has signed several former WWE stars since its inception, from younger stars like Tay Conti and Jon Moxley, to older veterans such as Matt Hardy, Dustin Rhodes, and Sting.
AEW
Nick Aldis On If He Wants A Title vs. Title Match With Kenny Omega
Nick Aldis recently spoke with MuscleMan Malcolm about if he’d be interested in facing Kenny Omega in a title vs. title match.
AEW is currently opening the ‘Forbidden Door’ to the professional wrestling world, with the company having ties with both IMPACT Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling. This has led to some speculation about if the company would work with the NWA down the line.
Aldis spoke about whether or not he’d be interested in a match with Kenny Omega which would see the NWA World Heavyweight Champion go against the AEW World Champion. However, Aldis believes there needs to be more incentive than just the AEW World Title, but he did note that if the right number of zeros are on the contract, he’d consider it.
“He’d have to put all those other belts up for grabs because what’s in it for me? The money has to be great and there has to be stakes. You can have as many belts as you want, but there is only one Ten Pounds of Gold. It would be interesting as incentive to humiliate these Stans that are praising him as the savior as wrestling. I hold the championship that has been held by Harley Race, Dusty Rhodes, Ric Flair, what do I need to prove to anyone? He has a two-year-old belt. Very shiny and ostentatious. I’m sure it would look nice in a hip-hop video from the early 2000s. Maybe Sisqo, a tricked-out low-rider. If the fans want to see it, you can let whoever you know, know. If they put the right number on zeros on the contract, we’ll make it happen. Otherwise, it’s mental masturbation.” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions)
Omega will be involved in a title vs. title match in the near future though when he goes one on one with IMPACT’s World Champion, Rich Swann at IMPACT’s Rebellion event on April 24th.
BREAKING: NXT Tag Team Championships Vacated
Ethan Page Reveals Why He Chose AEW Over WWE
Aleister Black Comments On Andrade’s WWE Release, Andrade Sends ‘Big Hug’ To Tommy End
Kurt Angle Admits It Hurt Only Getting 6 Minutes At WWE WrestleMania 35
Damian Priest Reflects On Facing Kane In The Royal Rumble Match
WWE Fastlane Results: Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan, Who Is Going To WrestleMania?
WWE Raw Results (3/15): Title Change Takes Place, Bobby Lashley vs. Sheamus, Asuka Returns!
SPOILER: News On William Regal’s “Landscape Changing” NXT Announcement
AEW Dynamite Results (3/10): The Inner Circle Gets Swerved, Darby Allin vs. Scorpio Sky, Christian Cage Makes His Mark
Date Announced For 2021 WWE Hall Of Fame Ceremony; Major Update On 2020 Inductees
WATCH: Backstage Reaction To Thunder Rosa & Britt Baker’s “Lights Out” Match
WWE’s The Bump: Alundra Blayze, Kevin Owens, Trent Seven, Savio Vega & More
3/16 AEW DARK Video: Luchasaurus vs Cezar Bononi, SCU, Bear Country, Varsity Blonds & More
3/15 AEW Dark: Elevation Results & Video: Riho vs Maki Itoh Headline Debut Episode
WATCH: Samoa Joe Interviews Rhea Ripley On ‘WWE Grit & Glory’
Trending
-
Results2 days ago
WWE Fastlane Results: Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan, Who Is Going To WrestleMania?
-
WWE2 days ago
Andrade Released From WWE
-
WWE2 days ago
The Fiend Returns Looking Extra Crispy, Alexa Bliss Pins Randy Orton At WWE Fastlane
-
Results19 hours ago
3/22 WWE Raw Results: Lashley vs Sheamus, Rhea Ripley Debuts, The Fiend, Fastlane Fallout & More
-
WWE2 days ago
Shane McMahon Match Pulled From Tonight’s WWE Fastlane PPV?
-
NWA2 days ago
NWA Back For The Attack Results: Nick Aldis Defends The ‘Ten Pounds Of Gold’, Thunder Rosa In Action!
-
WWE24 hours ago
Andrade Reportedly Free To Take Bookings, Not Bound By WWE Non-Compete
-
Wrestling News20 hours ago
Thea Trinidad Responds To Andrade’s WWE Release