Laredo Kid Announced For MLW ‘The Restart’, News On Potential AAA Title Matches On MLW TV

Major League Wrestling announced today that AAA World Cruiserweight Champion Laredo Kid will be joining the promotion for the return of MLW FUSION, it’s weekly television series.

The Restart begins on Wednesday, November 18 at 7:00 PM ET airing on Fubo Sports and YouTube. Episodes will still air in MLW’s usual timeslot on beIN SPORTS every Saturday, plus on-demand via DAZN.

It’s unknown who Laredo Kid will be in action against, but in a statement on the MLW website it was clear that he wants to unify his title with the MLW World Middleweight Championship, currently held by Myron Reed.

The following was also announced: