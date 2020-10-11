Lars Sullivan Available For WWE Draft Night Two

After making his surprise return during WWE SmackDown this week, Lars Sullivan is now eligible for the WWE Draft tomorrow night.

The former WWE NXT Superstar was previously not part of the pools for either night after being absent from WWE television for 18 months. However, now that he has returned, Sullivan’s name has been officially added to the WWE Raw section of the draft.

He isn’t the only new name added to night two of the draft though, as Elias was shifted across to that night as well. The current list of wrestlers available to be drafted tomorrow are as follows:

Andrade, Bayley, Aleister Black, Alexa Bliss, Daniel Bryan, Carmella, King Corbin, Apollo Crews, Nikki Cross, Dabba-Kato, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode, Elias, Erik, Lacey Evans, Charlotte Flair, Jeff Hardy, Billie Kay, Lana, Keith Lee, Riddick Moss, Natalya, Titus O’Neil, Randy Orton, Kevin Owens, R-Truth, RETRIBUTION, Matt Riddle, The Riott Squad, Peyton Royce, Arturo Ruas, Sheamus, Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro, The Street profits, Braun Strowman, Lars Sullivan, Tamina, Akira Tozawa, Zelina Vega, Brat Wyatt/The Fiend, Sami Zayn.