Lars Sullivan Makes Surprise Appearance On Raw, Kevin Owens Wins Brutal No DQ Match

Lars Makes Appearance on Raw

Lars Sullivan made a surprise appearance on Monday Night Raw this evening, destroying John Morrison for the second time in four nights. “The Freak” returned for the first time in a year last week, mauling not only Morrison but The Miz, Jeff Hardy and Matt Riddle.

This time around, the A-Lister managed to escape the ring and leave his tag team partner for dead. It’s unclear if any of this will continue going forward, as everyone mentioned above except for Sullivan was drafted to Raw, while he will remain on Friday nights going forward.

Owens Wins Brutal No DQ Match

Just three nights after being brutalized by The Fiend on Friday Night Smackdown, Kevin Owens returned to action on Monday Night Raw – potentially for the last time in a very long time, as he was later drafted to the blue brand.

Owens defeated Aleister Black in a deeply physical No Disqualification match that saw a pop-up powerbomb through a table, a crash through the announce booth, and even a diving Meteora through a mangled mess of six steel chairs. Highlights below.